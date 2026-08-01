DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,382,472 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 184,727 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.80% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $670,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. raised its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,084 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,044,903 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $207,194,000 after acquiring an additional 210,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $264.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a "positive" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.19.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $195.74 on Friday. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $244.38. The stock's fifty day moving average is $220.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.53%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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