Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $DBD Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,800 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 1,072.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 325,917 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 298,117 shares during the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,024,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 64,800 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 50,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 519,201 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 88,534 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.56 per share, with a total value of $49,406.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,304,856.92. This represents a 0.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas S. Timko acquired 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.29 per share, with a total value of $50,603.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 3,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,412.28. The trade was a 28.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $299,741 and have sold 419,798 shares valued at $35,245,284. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

NYSE DBD opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 2.87%.The company had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $923.07 million. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DBD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Diebold Nixdorf, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Diebold Nixdorf wasn't on the list.

While Diebold Nixdorf currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here