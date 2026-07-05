Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,170 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $14,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $173.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.23 and a 12 month high of $208.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Digital Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently 128.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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