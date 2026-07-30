Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,504,476 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 86,050 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.71% of Digital Realty Trust worth $451,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,402,995,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,001,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,332,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,073 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,807,512 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $831,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195,862 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,301,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,190,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $493,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,791 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.14. The stock's fifty day moving average is $184.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.77). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 11.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 236.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Digital Realty Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $218.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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