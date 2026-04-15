Dillard's, Inc. $DDS Shares Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS - Free Report) by 818.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management's holdings in Dillard's were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dillard's by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dillard's by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,063 shares of the company's stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard's by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 774 shares of the company's stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard's by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the company's stock worth $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard's during the fourth quarter worth $874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company's stock.

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Dillard's Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE DDS opened at $605.01 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $605.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.50. Dillard's, Inc. has a one year low of $305.32 and a one year high of $741.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $13.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.98 by $3.07. Dillard's had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.48 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dillard's, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Dillard's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Dillard's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Dillard's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dillard's from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dillard's in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dillard's from $524.00 to $449.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $519.67.

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Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc NYSE: DDS, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard's equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men's and women's apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

See Also

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