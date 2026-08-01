Dillard's, Inc. $DDS Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS - Free Report) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Dillard's were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Dillard's alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Dillard's by 322.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,510 shares of the company's stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Dillard's by 110.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 139 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard's by 18.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard's by 75.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dillard's in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,746,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dillard's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Dillard's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Dillard's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard's from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $521.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DDS

Dillard's Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $589.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dillard's, Inc. has a 52-week low of $449.64 and a 52-week high of $741.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $567.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.66.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $16.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.13 by $5.91. Dillard's had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 10.09%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.39 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dillard's, Inc. will post 35.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Dillard's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 400 shares of Dillard's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.18, for a total value of $243,672.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,183,177. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company's stock.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc NYSE: DDS, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard's equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men's and women's apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dillard's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dillard's wasn't on the list.

While Dillard's currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here