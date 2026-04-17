Dillard's, Inc. $DDS Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS - Free Report) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Dillard's were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard's by 31.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Dillard's by 756.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,554,000 after acquiring an additional 62,608 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dillard's by 24.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dillard's during the third quarter worth $5,254,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard's by 15.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,010 shares of the company's stock worth $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dillard's in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dillard's from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dillard's from $524.00 to $449.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research cut Dillard's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Dillard's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $519.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dillard's

Dillard's Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE:DDS opened at $593.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock's fifty day moving average is $604.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.16. Dillard's, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.92 and a 52 week high of $741.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $13.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.98 by $3.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.03 billion. Dillard's had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 8.81%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dillard's, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

Dillard's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Dillard's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

About Dillard's

Dillard's, Inc NYSE: DDS, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard's equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men's and women's apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

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