Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 20,146 Shares of Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 796,189 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.48% of Interparfums worth $72,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Interparfums by 7.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,965 shares of the company's stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Interparfums during the 1st quarter valued at $1,296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Interparfums by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Interparfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR opened at $124.55 on Friday. Interparfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Interparfums had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.32%.The firm had revenue of $344.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Interparfums, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial restated a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Interparfums in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Interparfums from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Interparfums from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Interparfums from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IPAR

About Interparfums

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company's core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

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