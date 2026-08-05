Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 2,216,433 Shares of Paramount Skydance Corporation $PSKY

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY - Free Report) by 126.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,970,920 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,216,433 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Paramount Skydance worth $35,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Skydance by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 636,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 1st quarter valued at $1,623,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Skydance by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,974 shares of the company's stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Skydance by 35.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Paramount Skydance by 18.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Paramount Skydance News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Paramount Skydance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings topped expectations. Paramount reported second-quarter EPS of $0.18, above the $0.15 consensus estimate, on revenue of $6.91 billion. Reuters earnings report

Paramount reported second-quarter EPS of $0.18, above the $0.15 consensus estimate, on revenue of $6.91 billion. Positive Sentiment: Streaming and studio operations continued to improve. Growth in streaming and studio revenue helped offset weakness in the traditional television business, supporting the company’s strategy of shifting toward streaming. Wall Street Journal streaming growth article

Growth in streaming and studio revenue helped offset weakness in the traditional television business, supporting the company’s strategy of shifting toward streaming. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA outlook. The company also forecast third-quarter revenue of $7.0 billion to $7.2 billion and full-year revenue of approximately $30.0 billion, broadly in line with analyst expectations. CNBC earnings and outlook article

The company also forecast third-quarter revenue of $7.0 billion to $7.2 billion and full-year revenue of approximately $30.0 billion, broadly in line with analyst expectations. Neutral Sentiment: The Warner Bros. Discovery merger remains unresolved. A federal judge scheduled the antitrust trial to begin March 2, 2027. CEO David Ellison said Paramount is “absolutely open” to a settlement while maintaining that the company expects to prevail at trial. Deadline merger lawsuit article

A federal judge scheduled the antitrust trial to begin March 2, 2027. CEO David Ellison said Paramount is “absolutely open” to a settlement while maintaining that the company expects to prevail at trial. Negative Sentiment: Linear television remains a major weakness. Continued declines in the legacy TV business limited the quarter’s overall growth and highlight the execution risks facing Paramount’s transition to streaming. New York Post earnings article

Continued declines in the legacy TV business limited the quarter’s overall growth and highlight the execution risks facing Paramount’s transition to streaming. Negative Sentiment: The antitrust case could create substantial costs and delay the deal. Reports indicate Paramount’s financial backers could owe more than $1 billion to WBD shareholders under the transaction’s ticking-fee provisions if closing is delayed until the trial. Business Insider merger cost article

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Arete Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Paramount Skydance from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Paramount Skydance in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Skydance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Skydance presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSKY

Paramount Skydance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSKY opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. Paramount Skydance Corporation has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Paramount Skydance had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Skydance Corporation will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Skydance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Paramount Skydance's dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Paramount Skydance Profile

Paramount Skydance Media Group Nasdaq: PSKY is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

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