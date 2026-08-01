Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 70,273 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI - Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,887,097 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 70,273 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.49% of YETI worth $69,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in YETI by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,945,196 shares of the company's stock worth $174,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,278 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of YETI by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 21,066.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,318,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 59,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on YETI from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on YETI from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on YETI in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YETI

YETI Price Performance

YETI opened at $49.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.64. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.73.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $380.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.73 million. YETI had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.36%.YETI's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

See Also

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