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Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Sibanye Gold logo with Materials background
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Key Points

  • Dimensional Fund Advisors increased its Sibanye Gold stake by 31.1% in the first quarter, adding 655,929 shares to own 2.76 million shares worth approximately $34.0 million. Institutional investors collectively own 34.93% of the company.
  • SBSW shares opened at $9.56, compared with a 12-month range of $7.09 to $21.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average was $9.35, while its 200-day moving average was $12.58.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but leans cautious: Sibanye Gold has a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $17.93, while recent coverage included downgrades to “strong sell,” “sell,” and “hold.”
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Sibanye Gold.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW - Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,762,347 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 655,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Sibanye Gold worth $33,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Sibanye Gold by 1,462.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 116.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 40.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company's stock.

Sibanye Gold Stock Performance

Sibanye Gold stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. Sibanye Gold Limited has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock's 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBSW shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sibanye Gold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sibanye Gold from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Gold has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBSW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Peter Menell bought 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,023.75. The trade was a 148.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Sibanye Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Sibanye Gold NYSE: SBSW is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company's core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum‐group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW)

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