Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,829,676 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 228,864 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.57% of John Wiley & Sons worth $69,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 127,700 shares of the company's stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 235,461 shares of the company's stock worth $7,212,000 after buying an additional 137,247 shares during the last quarter. Brickwood Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,617,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,188,000 after acquiring an additional 410,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 110.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,150 shares of the company's stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts: Sign Up

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $52.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $57.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 13.22%.The firm had revenue of $447.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.600-5.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WLY shares. Zacks Research cut John Wiley & Sons from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on John Wiley & Sons

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and educational services company founded in 1807 and headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. The company operates through two primary segments: Research & Publishing and Education. Through these segments, Wiley produces a wide range of scholarly journals, books, reference works and digital products for academic, scientific, technical and medical markets, as well as professional development and higher education learning resources.

In its Research & Publishing segment, Wiley publishes thousands of peer-reviewed journals and maintains the Wiley Online Library, a leading platform for scientific and scholarly content.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider John Wiley & Sons, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and John Wiley & Sons wasn't on the list.

While John Wiley & Sons currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here