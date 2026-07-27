Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,395,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.03% of Trimble worth $156,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,570,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $2,395,181,000 after purchasing an additional 304,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,951,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $894,183,000 after buying an additional 43,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $492,426,000 after buying an additional 55,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Trimble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,199,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $485,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,949 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,217,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $330,460,000 after purchasing an additional 675,134 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Price Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $52.91 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.42. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $905.60 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.The company's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Trimble from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trimble

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

Further Reading

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