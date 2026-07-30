Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 108,473 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,372,903 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 108,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.40% of Restaurant Brands International worth $101,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,451 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 924 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57,512 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on QSR shares. CL King set a $81.00 price objective on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.86.

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Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE QSR opened at $75.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.33 and a 12 month high of $81.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 9.96%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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