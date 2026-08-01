Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 152,266 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,086,888 shares of the airline's stock after buying an additional 152,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.07% of American Airlines Group worth $76,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the airline's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the airline's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,282 shares of the airline's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the airline's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 56,456 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,016,208.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 969,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,442,594. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 40,077 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $611,575.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 178,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,728,472.74. The trade was a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,451. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.03.

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American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 1.32. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $18.79.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.700--0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -0.650-0.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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