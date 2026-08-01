Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 15,958 Shares of National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 891,393 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of National Grid Transco worth $75,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in National Grid Transco by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid Transco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid Transco by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid Transco in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in National Grid Transco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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National Grid Transco Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $79.99 on Friday. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $94.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average of $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

National Grid Transco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $2.1738 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 533.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of National Grid Transco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $85.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NGG

National Grid Transco Company Profile

National Grid Transco NYSE: NGG is a utility company focused on the transmission and distribution of electricity and natural gas. The company builds, owns, operates and maintains large-scale energy infrastructure, including high-voltage electricity transmission lines, electricity distribution networks and high-pressure gas pipelines. Its core activities center on providing safe, reliable delivery of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers while meeting regulatory requirements across its service territories.

Services provided by National Grid Transco encompass network operation and maintenance, system balancing and control, metering and connections, and capital investment in grid modernization and reliability projects.

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