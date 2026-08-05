Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 162,797 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. $STOK

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK - Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 989,936 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 162,797 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.59% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $32,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,167 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,039 shares of the company's stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 293,072 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the company's stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,655 shares of the company's stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,419 shares of the company's stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares during the period.

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Key Stoke Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stoke Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stoke said it plans to submit a rolling New Drug Application in the first quarter of 2027 for zorevunersen, its potential disease-modifying treatment for Dravet syndrome. Management indicated that its approximately $420 million cash position could support a potential U.S. launch by early 2028, reducing near-term financing concerns. Stoke outlines rolling NDA in Q1 2027

Stoke said it plans to submit a rolling New Drug Application in the first quarter of 2027 for zorevunersen, its potential disease-modifying treatment for Dravet syndrome. Management indicated that its approximately $420 million cash position could support a potential U.S. launch by early 2028, reducing near-term financing concerns. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was approximately $9.3 million, well above the roughly $4.9 million consensus estimate. The company also provided business updates on zorevunersen and its broader RNA medicine pipeline. Stoke Therapeutics second-quarter results

Second-quarter revenue was approximately $9.3 million, well above the roughly $4.9 million consensus estimate. The company also provided business updates on zorevunersen and its broader RNA medicine pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim reaffirmed its “buy” rating and assigned a $60 price target. Wedbush raised its target to $40 from $38 while maintaining an “outperform” rating. Canaccord Genuity reduced its target modestly to $58 from $60 but retained a “buy” rating, and Chardan Capital reiterated its “buy” recommendation. Analyst rating updates

Guggenheim reaffirmed its “buy” rating and assigned a $60 price target. Wedbush raised its target to $40 from $38 while maintaining an “outperform” rating. Canaccord Genuity reduced its target modestly to $58 from $60 but retained a “buy” rating, and Chardan Capital reiterated its “buy” recommendation. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages collectively assigned Stoke an average “moderate buy” recommendation, indicating continued confidence but also some variation in valuation estimates. Brokerage recommendation

Brokerages collectively assigned Stoke an average “moderate buy” recommendation, indicating continued confidence but also some variation in valuation estimates. Negative Sentiment: Stoke reported a second-quarter loss of $0.93 per share, wider than the consensus loss estimate of approximately $0.80–$0.82 and compared with a $0.40 loss a year earlier. The result underscores the company’s ongoing cash burn and lack of profitability. Stoke second-quarter earnings

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of STOK stock opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.13). Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.09% and a negative net margin of 753.60%.The firm had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Stoke Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $43,637.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 18,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,675.70. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,795 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $54,891.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,064,979.08. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STOK. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Report on STOK

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company's lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

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