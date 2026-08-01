Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 18,602 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,797 shares of the life sciences company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Illumina worth $71,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Illumina by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Illumina by 671.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Illumina Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of ILMN opened at $205.10 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $205.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $176.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Illumina had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Illumina from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $175.47.

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Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,311,360. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $38,453,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,830,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $463,146,860.76. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock valued at $155,710,908. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Illumina

Here are the key news stories impacting Illumina this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Illumina reported $1.16 billion in revenue, up approximately 9.4%–9.5% year over year, while non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.31 topped the $1.23 consensus estimate. Clinical demand and NovaSeq X placements were key growth drivers. Illumina Q2 financial results

Illumina reported $1.16 billion in revenue, up approximately 9.4%–9.5% year over year, while non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.31 topped the $1.23 consensus estimate. Clinical demand and NovaSeq X placements were key growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised: Management increased fiscal 2026 non-GAAP EPS guidance to $5.30–$5.40 and revenue guidance to approximately $4.60–$4.64 billion, modestly ahead of analyst expectations. Illumina outlook

Management increased fiscal 2026 non-GAAP EPS guidance to $5.30–$5.40 and revenue guidance to approximately $4.60–$4.64 billion, modestly ahead of analyst expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets: JPMorgan lifted its target to $230 and maintained an “overweight” rating; Stifel raised its target to $225 and assigned a “buy” rating. TD Cowen increased its target to $210 but retained a “hold” rating. These revisions signal greater confidence in Illumina’s earnings outlook, although targets vary considerably.

JPMorgan lifted its target to $230 and maintained an “overweight” rating; Stifel raised its target to $225 and assigned a “buy” rating. TD Cowen increased its target to $210 but retained a “hold” rating. These revisions signal greater confidence in Illumina’s earnings outlook, although targets vary considerably. Positive Sentiment: AI and drug-discovery opportunities remain a catalyst: CEO Jacob Thaysen highlighted genomic medicine and artificial intelligence applications in life sciences. Eli Lilly also joined Illumina’s Billion Cell Atlas alliance, which aims to create large-scale genomic datasets for identifying disease mechanisms and drug targets. Eli Lilly joins Billion Cell Atlas

CEO Jacob Thaysen highlighted genomic medicine and artificial intelligence applications in life sciences. Eli Lilly also joined Illumina’s Billion Cell Atlas alliance, which aims to create large-scale genomic datasets for identifying disease mechanisms and drug targets. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are taking profits near record levels: With ILMN trading close to its one-year high, the strong results may have prompted a “sell-the-news” response as investors sought evidence of further upside beyond the guidance increase.

With ILMN trading close to its one-year high, the strong results may have prompted a “sell-the-news” response as investors sought evidence of further upside beyond the guidance increase. Negative Sentiment: China and margins remain concerns: Greater China revenue declined 12%, while full-year non-GAAP operating-margin guidance remained unchanged at 23.4%–23.6%. Management also expects NovaSeq X instrument-placement growth to moderate year over year in the second half. Illumina China and margin analysis

Greater China revenue declined 12%, while full-year non-GAAP operating-margin guidance remained unchanged at 23.4%–23.6%. Management also expects NovaSeq X instrument-placement growth to moderate year over year in the second half. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may add pressure: Reported insider activity over the past six months included 41 sales and one purchase, though such transactions may reflect scheduled or personal portfolio activity rather than a direct view of fundamentals.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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