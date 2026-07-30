Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 21,914 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT - Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,129 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.55% of Planet Fitness worth $92,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Planet Fitness stock opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.19. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.26.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 16.52%.The firm had revenue of $337.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $298.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.190 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Fitness this week:

Positive Sentiment: Planet Fitness will release second-quarter 2026 results before the market opens on August 6. The report could provide clarity on membership growth, marketing performance, Black Card pricing and full-year guidance. Planet Fitness to Report Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Planet Fitness will release second-quarter 2026 results before the market opens on August 6. The report could provide clarity on membership growth, marketing performance, Black Card pricing and full-year guidance. Neutral Sentiment: The pending lawsuit covers investors who purchased PLNT securities from November 6, 2025, through May 6, 2026. Investors who bought during that period may seek appointment as lead plaintiff, but the allegations have not been proven and the litigation’s ultimate financial impact remains uncertain. Rosen Planet Fitness Securities Class Action Notice

The pending lawsuit covers investors who purchased PLNT securities from November 6, 2025, through May 6, 2026. Investors who bought during that period may seek appointment as lead plaintiff, but the allegations have not been proven and the litigation’s ultimate financial impact remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: The complaints allege that Planet Fitness and certain executives misled investors about membership growth, marketing effectiveness, Black Card pricing and financial guidance. The claims relate to a reported 31.19% one-day share-price decline after concerns that a marketing strategy aimed at more fitness-focused customers alienated the company’s core casual-gym market and hurt sign-ups. Multiple firms issued reminders and investigations on July 28–29, increasing visibility around the legal risk. Levi and Korsinsky Planet Fitness Shareholder Alert

Insider Transactions at Planet Fitness

In other Planet Fitness news, Director Frances G. Rathke purchased 5,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $231,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $231,050. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KGI Securities lowered Planet Fitness to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 price target on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

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