Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 33,885 Shares of Novanta Inc. $NOVT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,806 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,885 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.77% of Novanta worth $74,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 978.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 399 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the technology company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 1,291.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Novanta Trading Up 2.6%

NOVT opened at $142.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.67. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $171.85.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $257.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $253.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Novanta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novanta

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $1,128,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,761 shares in the company, valued at $6,432,537.23. This trade represents a 14.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NOVT. Wall Street Zen cut Novanta from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price target on Novanta in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $180.00.

View Our Latest Report on NOVT

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc NASDAQ: NOVT is a global technology company that designs and manufactures precision components, subsystems and software used in advanced photonics and motion control applications. The company serves customers in the medical device and advanced industrial markets, supplying critical technologies for diagnostics and therapeutic systems, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, and scientific instrumentation. Novanta's product portfolio includes laser control modules, optics, beam delivery systems, high-precision motors, actuators, stages, and fluidics solutions designed to meet stringent accuracy and reliability requirements.

Novanta's Photonics segment delivers laser and energy delivery components that enable minimally invasive surgical procedures and diagnostic imaging.

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