Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 45,138 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302,972 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,138 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.60% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $73,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,696 shares of the company's stock worth $20,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 103,500 shares of the company's stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company's stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research cut Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 0.0%

ATMU opened at $51.65 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business's 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $474.41 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 11.56%.Atmus Filtration Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Atmus Filtration Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, insider Renee Swan sold 2,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $116,111.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,296,211.25. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 1,973 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.74 per share, with a total value of $109,975.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,803.34. This trade represents a 8.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,860. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

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