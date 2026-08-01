Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP - Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,794 shares of the bank's stock after selling 32,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Credicorp worth $74,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Capital World Investors raised its position in Credicorp by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,195,404 shares of the bank's stock valued at $630,081,000 after purchasing an additional 565,490 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,380,791 shares of the bank's stock worth $396,287,000 after purchasing an additional 31,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,882 shares of the bank's stock worth $383,685,000 after purchasing an additional 69,329 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,107,420 shares of the bank's stock valued at $317,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068,942 shares of the bank's stock valued at $306,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Credicorp from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Credicorp from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Credicorp from $329.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Credicorp from $408.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Credicorp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $384.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Credicorp

Credicorp Trading Down 0.3%

Credicorp stock opened at $401.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $373.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.27. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $230.45 and a one year high of $413.25.

Insider Activity at Credicorp

In other news, CEO Diego Antonio Cavero sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.00, for a total value of $1,116,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,330,933. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alejandro Perez-Reyes sold 1,073 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $362,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $588,937.50. The trade was a 38.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company's stock.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. NYSE: BAP is a Lima-based financial services holding company that operates a diversified group of banking, insurance, and investment businesses. Established in the mid-1990s, Credicorp's principal subsidiaries include Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), Mibanco (microfinance), Credicorp Capital (investment banking and asset management) and Pacífico Seguros (insurance). The company serves retail, commercial and corporate clients and is one of the largest financial conglomerates in Peru.

Through Banco de Crédito del Perú and its retail network, Credicorp provides a full suite of banking products including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, payment and transaction services, and digital banking solutions.

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