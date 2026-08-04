Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,618 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.26% of Twist Bioscience worth $37,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,954,429 shares of the company's stock worth $188,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,146 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,377,991 shares of the company's stock worth $170,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,672 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,793,850 shares of the company's stock worth $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,722 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,559,495 shares of the company's stock worth $239,787,000 after buying an additional 832,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 934.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 628,241 shares of the company's stock worth $23,113,000 after buying an additional 567,481 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 2,399 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $226,297.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,402,335.08. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 291 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $25,410.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 120,414 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,550.48. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 50,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,331 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWST. Barclays raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Leerink Partners set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore cut shares of Twist Bioscience from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.30.

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More Twist Bioscience News

Here are the key news stories impacting Twist Bioscience this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised fiscal 2026 outlook: Twist increased its full-year revenue forecast to $456 million–$457 million , above its previous $442 million–$447 million range and the $446.5 million analyst consensus. Twist Bioscience Announces Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results

Twist increased its full-year revenue forecast to , above its previous $442 million–$447 million range and the $446.5 million analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: Above-consensus fourth-quarter revenue guidance: The company forecast fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $123 million–$124 million , ahead of the $117.5 million consensus estimate. Management also continues to target adjusted EBITDA breakeven in the fourth quarter, supporting the view that operating performance is improving.

The company forecast fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of , ahead of the $117.5 million consensus estimate. Management also continues to target adjusted EBITDA breakeven in the fourth quarter, supporting the view that operating performance is improving. Positive Sentiment: Revenue growth exceeded expectations: Fiscal third-quarter revenue rose 23.2% year over year to $118.38 million , beating the $114.55 million consensus estimate. The results suggest continued demand across Twist’s synthetic biology and sequencing-related businesses. Twist Bioscience Reports Q3 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

Fiscal third-quarter revenue rose 23.2% year over year to , beating the $114.55 million consensus estimate. The results suggest continued demand across Twist’s synthetic biology and sequencing-related businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning is mixed: Recent filings showed sizable purchases by FMR, Farallon Capital, Citadel and other funds, but some institutions, including Millennium Management and American Century, reduced their holdings.

Recent filings showed sizable purchases by FMR, Farallon Capital, Citadel and other funds, but some institutions, including Millennium Management and American Century, reduced their holdings. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst targets have risen but imply limited upside at the latest levels: Recent targets include $102 from Evercore ISI and $107 from Guggenheim, while the six-month median target is $89.50.

Recent targets include $102 from Evercore ISI and $107 from Guggenheim, while the six-month median target is $89.50. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly loss exceeded expectations: Twist reported an adjusted loss of $0.56 per share , wider than the $0.49 consensus loss and the $0.47 loss a year earlier. The company remains unprofitable, with negative net margin and return on equity. Twist Bioscience Earnings Report

Twist reported an adjusted loss of , wider than the $0.49 consensus loss and the $0.47 loss a year earlier. The company remains unprofitable, with negative net margin and return on equity. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may temper enthusiasm: Company insiders reported 76 open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months, including sales by the CEO, COO and CFO.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $101.06 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $105.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company's 50 day moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average is $62.56.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.55 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. The business's revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist's offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

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