Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Centene Corporation $CNC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC - Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,835,121 shares of the company's stock after selling 133,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.57% of Centene worth $92,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Centene by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 96,238 shares in the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $3,607,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,442,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,228,000 after buying an additional 96,700 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 125,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 74,564 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Stock Down 3.3%

Centene stock opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. Centene Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $69.36.

Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $53.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.64 billion. Centene had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.Centene's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Centene this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large earnings and revenue beat: Centene reported adjusted EPS of $2.51, versus the roughly $1.09 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $53.58 billion, up 9.9% year over year and well above expectations. GAAP net income was $1.09 billion, compared with a loss in the prior-year quarter. Centene Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Centene reported adjusted EPS of $2.51, versus the roughly $1.09 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $53.58 billion, up 9.9% year over year and well above expectations. GAAP net income was $1.09 billion, compared with a loss in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Profit outlook raised: Management increased 2026 adjusted diluted EPS guidance to above $4.80 and GAAP diluted EPS guidance to above $3.11. Revenue guidance was raised to $193.5 billion-$197.5 billion, reflecting stronger premium and service revenue growth. Centene Raises Annual Profit Forecast

Management increased 2026 adjusted diluted EPS guidance to above $4.80 and GAAP diluted EPS guidance to above $3.11. Revenue guidance was raised to $193.5 billion-$197.5 billion, reflecting stronger premium and service revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Improving medical cost trends: The health benefits ratio improved to 89.6% from 93.0% a year earlier. Commercial results were particularly strong, with a 79.2% ratio, while Medicare also showed improvement. Analysts highlighted margin recovery, cost discipline and better Marketplace performance as key drivers. Centene Stock Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Margin Recovery

The health benefits ratio improved to 89.6% from 93.0% a year earlier. Commercial results were particularly strong, with a 79.2% ratio, while Medicare also showed improvement. Analysts highlighted margin recovery, cost discipline and better Marketplace performance as key drivers. Positive Sentiment: Valuation viewed favorably: Recent commentary argues that CNC may still look inexpensive after its substantial advance, with the earnings recovery potentially supporting further gains. Centene Stock Still Looks Like a Bargain

Recent commentary argues that CNC may still look inexpensive after its substantial advance, with the earnings recovery potentially supporting further gains. Neutral Sentiment: Debt and board changes: Centene announced the partial redemption of $500 million of 2027 notes. It also added Paul J. Diaz to the board following Kenneth Burdick’s retirement. These moves are unlikely to materially change near-term earnings but may signal balance-sheet management and governance transition. Centene Announces Partial Redemption of 2027 Notes

Centene announced the partial redemption of $500 million of 2027 notes. It also added Paul J. Diaz to the board following Kenneth Burdick’s retirement. These moves are unlikely to materially change near-term earnings but may signal balance-sheet management and governance transition. Negative Sentiment: Membership remains a concern: Total at-risk membership declined to 25.885 million, and Medicaid membership softened. Investors appear focused on whether enrollment declines and the Medicaid outlook could limit future revenue growth despite better margins. Centene Back on Track

Total at-risk membership declined to 25.885 million, and Medicaid membership softened. Investors appear focused on whether enrollment declines and the Medicaid outlook could limit future revenue growth despite better margins. Negative Sentiment: Expectations and valuation risk: With CNC near its 52-week high after a 150% run, some investors may be taking profits. Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $66 but maintained a neutral rating, suggesting limited near-term upside from current levels.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CNC. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price target on Centene in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Centene from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Centene from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Centene from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Centene

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation NYSE: CNC is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene's offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

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