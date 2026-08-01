Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Qiagen N.V. $QGEN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN - Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,665,011 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 286,665 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.81% of Qiagen worth $66,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,421 shares of the company's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company's stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company's stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of QGEN opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. Qiagen N.V. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $57.81.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $492.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.15 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Qiagen's previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Qiagen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $45.50 price objective on Qiagen and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on Qiagen and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a $38.60 price target on Qiagen and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.34.

View Our Latest Report on QGEN

Qiagen Company Profile

Qiagen NV NYSE: QGEN is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company's solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company's product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

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