Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,725,337 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 269,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.48% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $71,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,807 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 42.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Healthcare REIT alerts: Sign Up

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The business's 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 19.22%.The business had revenue of $211.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $209.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBRA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sabra Healthcare REIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sabra Healthcare REIT wasn't on the list.

While Sabra Healthcare REIT currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here