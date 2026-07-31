Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,341,518 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 448,440 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.54% of Bruker worth $84,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRKR. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Bruker by 40.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 890 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,693 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bruker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bruker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Bruker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bruker

Bruker Stock Performance

Bruker stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Bruker Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $64.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company's 50-day moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.54.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $823.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.62 million. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Bruker's payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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