Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD - Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,856,915 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 287,696 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.64% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $82,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,861,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,613,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 814.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 594,351 shares of the company's stock worth $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 529,367 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 744,473 shares of the company's stock worth $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 474,186 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 669.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 476,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 414,216 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 0.7%

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.02%.The firm had revenue of $476.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Pediatrix Medical Group's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $24.00 price target on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 36,028 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $855,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc NYSE: MD is a national physician-led medical group specializing in high-acuity newborn, maternal-fetal and pediatric subspecialty care. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, the company delivers clinical services through hospital-based physician staffing, advanced practitioner support and telemedicine programs. Its core specialties include neonatology, maternal-fetal medicine, pediatric cardiology, pediatric critical care, pediatric emergency medicine and anesthesiology.

Founded in 1979 and formerly known as MEDNAX, the company rebranded as Pediatrix Medical Group in 2022 to align its corporate identity with its primary clinical offerings.

Further Reading

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