Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in TFS Financial Corporation $TFSL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,083,792 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 152,041 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.10% of TFS Financial worth $43,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,966,004 shares of the bank's stock valued at $26,305,000 after acquiring an additional 387,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,869,302 shares of the bank's stock valued at $25,011,000 after purchasing an additional 352,093 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,019,107 shares of the bank's stock valued at $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 52,350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,794 shares of the bank's stock valued at $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 182,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 499,893 shares of the bank's stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 110,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company's stock.

TFS Financial Stock Up 0.2%

TFSL stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. TFS Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business's 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 5.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. TFS Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 313.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFSL. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TFS Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TFS Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TFSL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 4,316 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $72,508.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $646,464. This trade represents a 10.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew J. Rubino sold 6,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $100,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $323,485.80. This trade represents a 23.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $529,200 and have sold 38,777 shares worth $595,709. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank's lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL - Free Report).

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