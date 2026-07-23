Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Bank OZK $OZK

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,625,660 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.92% of Bank OZK worth $304,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,437,646 shares of the company's stock worth $379,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $59,809,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bank OZK by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,712,000 after purchasing an additional 546,785 shares in the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 45.1% during the second quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 916,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,142,000 after purchasing an additional 285,150 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth about $13,014,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Bank OZK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded Bank OZK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank OZK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OZK

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $430.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Bank OZK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. Bank OZK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Bank OZK declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Bank OZK

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About Bank OZK

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank's core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

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