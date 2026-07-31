Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Ecovyst Inc. $ECVT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT - Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,498,654 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 111,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.94% of Ecovyst worth $83,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ecovyst by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,622 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,292 shares of the company's stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of ECVT opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $214.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.07 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Ecovyst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECVT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Ecovyst to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ECVT

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

Further Reading

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