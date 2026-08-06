Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in OR Royalties Inc. $OR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR - Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 677,822 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 141,904 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of OR Royalties worth $25,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in OR Royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $88,597,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of OR Royalties by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,111,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $110,098,000 after purchasing an additional 930,849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OR Royalties by 152.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,583 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,539,000 after purchasing an additional 758,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OR Royalties by 85.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,543,366 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $61,858,000 after purchasing an additional 710,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verbena Value LP purchased a new position in OR Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company's stock.

OR Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.75. OR Royalties Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $48.06.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 78.09%.The business had revenue of $97.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.93 million. Analysts predict that OR Royalties Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on OR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered OR Royalties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on OR Royalties from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings cut OR Royalties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research lowered OR Royalties from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of OR Royalties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.50.

Read Our Latest Report on OR Royalties

About OR Royalties

OR Royalties PLC NYSE: OR is a closed-ended investment company that specializes in acquiring and managing royalty interests in life science and pharmaceutical products. The company provides capital to biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device companies in exchange for a share of future sales revenues. By focusing on royalties secured against marketed products, OR Royalties aims to deliver income and growth potential while minimizing the development and commercialization risks typically associated with direct equity stakes.

The company's core activities include sourcing royalty transactions, structuring bespoke financing solutions and actively monitoring a diversified portfolio of assets.

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