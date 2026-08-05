Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT - Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,973 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.33% of UFP Technologies worth $34,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company's stock.

Key UFP Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting UFP Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings beat: UFP Technologies reported adjusted diluted EPS of $2.92, well above analyst estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.51. Revenue reached approximately $174.0 million, surpassing the roughly $159.4 million consensus estimate. Why UFP Technologies Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

UFP Technologies reported adjusted diluted EPS of $2.92, well above analyst estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.51. Revenue reached approximately $174.0 million, surpassing the roughly $159.4 million consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Double-digit operating growth: Second-quarter sales rose 15.1% year over year, net income increased 21.4% to $20.9 million, and adjusted EBITDA climbed 14.3% to $36.4 million. Gross margin also improved to 29.3% from 28.8%, suggesting favorable profitability trends. UFP Technologies posts record Q2 with $174 million sales

Second-quarter sales rose 15.1% year over year, net income increased 21.4% to $20.9 million, and adjusted EBITDA climbed 14.3% to $36.4 million. Gross margin also improved to 29.3% from 28.8%, suggesting favorable profitability trends. Positive Sentiment: Robotics and acquisition potential: Management signaled that robotics could contribute an “eight-figure” amount in 2027 and said it is evaluating roughly five to 10 acquisition opportunities. These initiatives could expand UFP’s addressable market and support future growth. UFP Technologies robotics contribution and M&A

Management signaled that robotics could contribute an “eight-figure” amount in 2027 and said it is evaluating roughly five to 10 acquisition opportunities. These initiatives could expand UFP’s addressable market and support future growth. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is trading near its 52-week high after the rally, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio of approximately 38. Continued upside may therefore depend on the company sustaining its elevated growth rate.

The stock is trading near its 52-week high after the rally, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio of approximately 38. Continued upside may therefore depend on the company sustaining its elevated growth rate. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity consisted of stock sales rather than purchases. While the transactions do not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals, they may temper investor sentiment following the sharp advance. UFP Technologies insider activity

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $634,977.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,562.05. This trade represents a 77.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.29, for a total value of $287,148.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,352.04. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $289.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UFPT

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

UFPT stock opened at $334.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.91. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.86 and a 52 week high of $338.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.91.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.38 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Research analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: UFPT is a global designer and manufacturer of custom-engineered products using plastics, foams and adhesives. The company partners with customers to develop application-specific solutions through a range of in-house processes, including foam fabrication, die cutting, sheet processing, lamination, machining and assembly services. Its components find use in industries requiring precise material properties, such as medical devices, aerospace, defense, electronics and transportation.

Building on its origins as a specialty foam converter, UFP Technologies has expanded its capabilities to include advanced material technologies, such as thermal management and electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding solutions.

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