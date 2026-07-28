Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $134.40 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 24,330 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.76% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $134,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,201,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $124,031,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $77,587,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $51,295,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,268,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $85,382,000 after buying an additional 926,526 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,084,650. This represents a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $1,435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,088,215. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 74,102 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,798 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5%

HALO opened at $81.48 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HALO. Wall Street Zen raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on HALO

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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