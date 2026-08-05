Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $30.34 Million Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX - Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399,553 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 125,324 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of ASE Technology worth $30,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 135.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in ASE Technology by 180,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASE Technology

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of ASX stock opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.96 billion. ASE Technology had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.12%. On average, analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 96.0%. This is a positive change from ASE Technology's previous annual dividend of $0.36. ASE Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.05%.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. NYSE: ASX, commonly referred to as ASE, is a Taiwan-based provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services. The company focuses on back-end semiconductor manufacturing and related services that prepare integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices for final use. Its core activities include advanced IC packaging, final testing, wafer probing, and related engineering and supply-chain support for semiconductor customers.

ASE offers a range of products and technical capabilities designed to meet increasingly complex packaging and system-in-package requirements.

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