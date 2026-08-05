Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $35.67 Million Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. $APOG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,485 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.01% of Apogee Enterprises worth $35,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,267 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 11.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 45.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,174 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $887.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The company's fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $342.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 4.88%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Apogee Enterprises has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.700-3.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Apogee Enterprises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APOG shares. Zacks Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apogee Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $70.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APOG

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of value-added architectural products and services. The company specializes in the design, fabrication and installation of high-performance glass, framing systems, curtain walls, skylights and other building envelope solutions. Its operations span three primary platforms—Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass and Architectural Services—enabling Apogee to deliver complete, integrated façade systems for new construction, renovation and retrofit projects.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Apogee traces its roots to the mid-20th century and today serves commercial, institutional and residential markets across North America and Europe.

See Also

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