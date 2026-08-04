Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $38.55 Million Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. $NBR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR - Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,833 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 132,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.03% of Nabors Industries worth $38,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,314 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Nabors Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NBR

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $84.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's 50-day moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average is $83.48. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $112.90.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $814.79 million for the quarter. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.64%. Equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. is a global oil and gas drilling contractor that provides land and offshore drilling rigs, drilling equipment and related services to energy companies around the world. The company's operations span two core segments: drilling and evaluation, which includes land‐based and platform drilling rigs as well as wellbore survey services, and wellbore technologies, offering pressure control equipment, downhole tools and specialized maintenance services. Nabors' integrated model combines rig operations with engineered products and field support, positioning it as a full‐service provider in the upstream sector.

The company maintains a diverse, modern fleet of automated and conventional drilling rigs and has pioneered advanced drilling technologies, including automated drilling controls and managed pressure drilling systems.

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