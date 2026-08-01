Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $68.68 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,740 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Axon Enterprise worth $68,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $674.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $725.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,060,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,498,500. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Elizabeth Reid Coughlin sold 1,554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $753,690.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,501,640. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,989 shares of company stock worth $30,527,983. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock opened at $527.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.38. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $339.01 and a 1 year high of $885.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $807.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.90 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm's revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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