Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $69.40 Million Position in Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED - Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,166 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.62% of Universal Display worth $69,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Universal Display by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Universal Display by 1.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,153 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Fund LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 74.9% during the first quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts: Sign Up

Universal Display Stock Performance

Universal Display stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.54. Universal Display Corporation has a 52 week low of $76.42 and a 52 week high of $153.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average of $97.14.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.54 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 32.24%.Universal Display's revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Universal Display's payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Universal Display from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Display from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OLED

More Universal Display News

Here are the key news stories impacting Universal Display this week:

Positive Sentiment: Universal Display reported second-quarter earnings of $1.06 per share , exceeding the $1.04 consensus estimate. Royalty revenue growth helped offset weaker-than-expected materials sales. OLED Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Royalty Growth, Material Sales Lag

Universal Display reported second-quarter earnings of , exceeding the $1.04 consensus estimate. Royalty revenue growth helped offset weaker-than-expected materials sales. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share , payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 16. The payment represents an annualized dividend of approximately $2.00 and a yield near 2.5%, providing ongoing shareholder support. Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of , payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 16. The payment represents an annualized dividend of approximately $2.00 and a yield near 2.5%, providing ongoing shareholder support. Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna lowered its price target on OLED from $110 to $90 and changed its rating to “neutral.” Although the revised target still implies upside from recent trading levels, the downgrade signals reduced confidence in near-term growth. Susquehanna Price-Target Update

Susquehanna lowered its price target on from $110 to $90 and changed its rating to “neutral.” Although the revised target still implies upside from recent trading levels, the downgrade signals reduced confidence in near-term growth. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was $152.16 million , below the roughly $157.5 million consensus estimate and down 11.4% year over year. EPS also declined from $1.41 a year earlier, indicating that the earnings beat was not driven by broad-based growth. Universal Display Second-Quarter Earnings Report

Second-quarter revenue was , below the roughly $157.5 million consensus estimate and down 11.4% year over year. EPS also declined from $1.41 a year earlier, indicating that the earnings beat was not driven by broad-based growth. Negative Sentiment: Universal Display’s fiscal 2026 revenue outlook of approximately $630 million trails the $646.4 million analyst consensus. Demand softness and weaker materials sales have pushed expectations toward the low end of guidance, raising concerns about OLED industry momentum.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation NASDAQ: OLED is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display's core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Universal Display, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Universal Display wasn't on the list.

While Universal Display currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here