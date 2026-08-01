Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $70.53 Million Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc $PRGO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO - Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,567,616 shares of the company's stock after selling 838,228 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.77% of Perrigo worth $70,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 439.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $841.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Perrigo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.5%. Perrigo's dividend payout ratio is currently -8.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PRGO shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Perrigo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Perrigo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRGO

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo's focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo's operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

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