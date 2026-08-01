Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $71.34 Million Stake in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC - Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,110,002 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 404,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.27% of WillScot worth $71,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 71.7% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,730,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,298,000 after buying an additional 3,645,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WillScot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,774,998 shares of the company's stock worth $108,743,000 after buying an additional 80,713 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in WillScot by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,522,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,988,000 after buying an additional 4,250,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in WillScot by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,489,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,368,000 after acquiring an additional 536,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WillScot by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,111,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,247 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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WillScot Stock Performance

Shares of WillScot stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 2.99%.The firm had revenue of $548.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. WillScot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WillScot from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WillScot

Insider Transactions at WillScot

In other WillScot news, Director Bradley Lee Soultz sold 4,317 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $111,896.64. Following the sale, the director owned 414,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,732,409.28. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 155,781 shares of company stock worth $4,205,113 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot NASDAQ: WSC is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

See Also

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