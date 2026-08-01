Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $72.34 Million Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. $ATKR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,227,991 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 97,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.64% of Atkore worth $72,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,385,741 shares of the company's stock worth $87,648,000 after purchasing an additional 218,358 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Atkore by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 960,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,748,000 after buying an additional 52,850 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth about $51,189,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth about $49,571,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Atkore by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 704,668 shares of the company's stock worth $44,570,000 after buying an additional 277,433 shares during the period.

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Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.68. The stock's 50-day moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average is $70.79. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $90.16.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $731.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.18 million. Atkore had a positive return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 4.19%.Atkore's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Atkore has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Atkore's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATKR. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atkore from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $138.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATKR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 2,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $206,202.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,370,998.70. This trade represents a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 3,299 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $242,839.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,007.43. The trade was a 16.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore Profile

Atkore International Group Inc NYSE: ATKR is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company's electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

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