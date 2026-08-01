Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $74.73 Million Position in World Kinect Corporation $WKC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC - Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,239,321 shares of the company's stock after selling 592,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.31% of World Kinect worth $74,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WKC. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in World Kinect during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of World Kinect by 977.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,630 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of World Kinect by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of World Kinect by 72.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 33,445 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,335,458.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,998.54. The trade was a 36.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Kasbar sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 986,450 shares in the company, valued at $34,565,208. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,873 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,447. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Kinect Trading Up 0.2%

WKC opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. World Kinect Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The firm's revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Kinect Corporation will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from World Kinect's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. World Kinect's dividend payout ratio is currently -28.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of World Kinect from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded World Kinect from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on World Kinect in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, World Kinect presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on World Kinect

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc NYSE: WKC is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

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