Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $76.79 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,933 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 113,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.69% of Gartner worth $76,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gartner alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Capital International Investors increased its position in Gartner by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,004,093 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,010,153,000 after buying an additional 884,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,206 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $922,728,000 after acquiring an additional 96,809 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in Gartner by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,308,566 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $834,685,000 after acquiring an additional 112,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gartner by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,495,575 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $629,585,000 after acquiring an additional 136,233 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,004 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $477,315,000 after acquiring an additional 646,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

Gartner News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gartner this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Gartner from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $173.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

Gartner Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:IT opened at $151.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's 50 day moving average is $144.62 and its 200 day moving average is $159.95. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.25 and a 12 month high of $345.50.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.33. Gartner had a return on equity of 161.39% and a net margin of 11.44%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Gartner's revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gartner, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gartner wasn't on the list.

While Gartner currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here