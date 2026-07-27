Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,873,198 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 20,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.56% of SEI Investments worth $146,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 432 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 353.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 40.8% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 487 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 60.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 565 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company's stock.

SEI Investments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SEI Investments this week:

Positive Sentiment: SEI posted Q2 earnings of $1.66 per share, beating estimates, while revenue rose to $641.6 million and sales/AUM metrics topped expectations, reinforcing the view that business momentum remains solid. Article Title

SEI posted Q2 earnings of $1.66 per share, beating estimates, while revenue rose to $641.6 million and sales/AUM metrics topped expectations, reinforcing the view that business momentum remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Management’s Q2 call highlighted record growth and expanding margins, which suggests operating leverage is improving and may support earnings growth ahead. Article Title

Management’s Q2 call highlighted record growth and expanding margins, which suggests operating leverage is improving and may support earnings growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after earnings: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $125 with an overweight rating, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $119 with an outperform rating, both signaling higher expectations for the stock. Article Title

Analysts turned more constructive after earnings: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $125 with an overweight rating, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $119 with an outperform rating, both signaling higher expectations for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Consensus earnings estimates have been revised higher, which often supports shares when investors see improving forward fundamentals. Article Title

Consensus earnings estimates have been revised higher, which often supports shares when investors see improving forward fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Recent short-interest data showed no meaningful short position reported, so there is no clear bearish squeeze or short-selling signal driving the move. Article Title

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $99.22 on Monday. SEI Investments Company has a 1-year low of $75.08 and a 1-year high of $102.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $641.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments Company will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 118.0%. SEI Investments's payout ratio is presently 18.34%.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $4,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 6,825,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $595,549,566.75. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $364,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 921 shares in the company, valued at $83,958.36. This represents a 81.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 71,332 shares of company stock worth $6,278,583 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SEI Investments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $122.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEI Investments

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

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