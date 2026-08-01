Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,579 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.22% of Hamilton Lane worth $67,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2,557.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $166.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $141.00 to $123.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hamilton Lane

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Lane

In related news, COO Andrea Anigati Kramer acquired 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.46 per share, with a total value of $99,381.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 87,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,131. This represents a 1.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers acquired 38,290 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.49 per share, with a total value of $3,005,382.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 93,756 shares in the company, valued at $7,358,908.44. This trade represents a 69.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 95,039 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,739. Company insiders own 23.99% of the company's stock.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $88.91 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $161.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average of $100.80.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Hamilton Lane's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Hamilton Lane declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

See Also

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