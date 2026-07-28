Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Fabrinet $FN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,765 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 28,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.73% of Fabrinet worth $136,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the technology company's stock worth $15,691,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 574.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the technology company's stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.91, for a total value of $1,779,775.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,233 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,435.03. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:FN opened at $471.75 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $272.49 and a 12 month high of $748.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.35.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.94%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fabrinet from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $548.00 to $702.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $800.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $643.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

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