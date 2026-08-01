Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 166,252 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,574,660 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 166,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.47% of Affirm worth $72,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on Affirm from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on AFRM

Affirm Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $71.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 3.67. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.32.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.27 million. Affirm had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.63%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Linford sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $8,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 117,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,439.36. This represents a 45.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,940. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

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