Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 30,241 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,015 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Datadog worth $75,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Datadog by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after buying an additional 7,091,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $469,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after buying an additional 2,316,994 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock worth $580,383,000 after buying an additional 2,216,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,582,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Datadog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target increases boosted sentiment. Morgan Stanley, BTIG, and Citi raised their Datadog targets to $300, $289, and $300, respectively, while maintaining bullish ratings. The revisions reflect growing confidence in Datadog’s fundamentals and helped drive a sharp recent rally. Datadog Jumped 7.7% Following Upward Price Target Revisions

Morgan Stanley, BTIG, and Citi raised their Datadog targets to $300, $289, and $300, respectively, while maintaining bullish ratings. The revisions reflect growing confidence in Datadog’s fundamentals and helped drive a sharp recent rally. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven demand is supporting the growth narrative. An investor letter from Carillon Tower Advisers highlighted Datadog’s accelerating growth and potential demand from artificial intelligence workloads. Investors view AI adoption as a catalyst for increased observability, security, and infrastructure-monitoring spending. Datadog Rose on Accelerating Growth and AI-Driven Demand

An investor letter from Carillon Tower Advisers highlighted Datadog’s accelerating growth and potential demand from artificial intelligence workloads. Investors view AI adoption as a catalyst for increased observability, security, and infrastructure-monitoring spending. Positive Sentiment: Upcoming earnings expectations are favorable. Zacks and other coverage point to Datadog’s history of earnings surprises and indicators suggesting a potential beat in its upcoming report. Wall Street is also expecting year-over-year earnings growth, reinforcing bullish sentiment ahead of results. Will Datadog Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Zacks and other coverage point to Datadog’s history of earnings surprises and indicators suggesting a potential beat in its upcoming report. Wall Street is also expecting year-over-year earnings growth, reinforcing bullish sentiment ahead of results. Positive Sentiment: Cloudaware partnership expands Datadog’s capabilities. Cloudaware LogSight is being added to the Datadog Marketplace, helping customers discover previously unmonitored cloud logs and improve visibility across multicloud environments. The integration could support compliance use cases and broaden Datadog’s platform value. Cloudaware and Datadog Partner on LogSight

Cloudaware LogSight is being added to the Datadog Marketplace, helping customers discover previously unmonitored cloud logs and improve visibility across multicloud environments. The integration could support compliance use cases and broaden Datadog’s platform value. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is the main risk. After a substantial rally, investors are questioning how much upside remains. Datadog trades at elevated valuation multiples, leaving the stock vulnerable to a pullback if earnings, guidance, or AI-related growth fail to exceed already-high expectations. How Much Track Is Left for DDOG Stock?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Arete Research increased their price target on Datadog from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 price target on Datadog in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Datadog Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $267.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.20, a PEG ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.94 and a 200-day moving average of $173.00. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $278.76.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 47,054 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.79, for a total value of $11,518,348.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 612,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,994,338.13. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.87, for a total value of $4,897,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $401,586.80. The trade was a 92.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,486,587 shares of company stock valued at $342,962,652. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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