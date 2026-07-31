Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 338,803 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z - Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896,206 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 338,803 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.79% of Zillow Group worth $78,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,410 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company's stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts: Sign Up

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z opened at $33.71 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $93.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.98. The company's 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.76.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $705.10 million. Zillow Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 1.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Zillow Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Zillow Group this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including Rosen, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Faruqi & Faruqi, and Kahn Swick & Foti, reminded investors that August 10, 2026 is the deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in a federal securities class action. The case covers purchases of Zillow Class A or Class C shares between February 11, 2025, and May 7, 2026. These announcements repeat existing litigation information rather than report a new judgment or settlement. Rosen securities lawsuit deadline

Several law firms, including Rosen, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Faruqi & Faruqi, and Kahn Swick & Foti, reminded investors that is the deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in a federal securities class action. The case covers purchases of Zillow Class A or Class C shares between February 11, 2025, and May 7, 2026. These announcements repeat existing litigation information rather than report a new judgment or settlement. Negative Sentiment: The underlying lawsuit alleges investor harm from securities-law violations involving an alleged anticompetitive agreement and related regulatory risks. If the claims advance, Zillow could face legal expenses, potential damages, management distraction, and additional scrutiny; however, the allegations have not been proven. Zillow anticompetitive agreement lawsuit

The underlying lawsuit alleges investor harm from securities-law violations involving an alleged anticompetitive agreement and related regulatory risks. If the claims advance, Zillow could face legal expenses, potential damages, management distraction, and additional scrutiny; however, the allegations have not been proven. Negative Sentiment: New investor-rights announcements from Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman and Bleichmar Fonti & Auld further publicized the class action and encouraged investors who suffered losses to participate. The repeated notices may weigh on sentiment by keeping litigation risks prominent. Bronstein Zillow class action notice

New investor-rights announcements from Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman and Bleichmar Fonti & Auld further publicized the class action and encouraged investors who suffered losses to participate. The repeated notices may weigh on sentiment by keeping litigation risks prominent. Negative Sentiment: Zillow’s housing data showed a softer starter-home market: inventory was up 4.5% year over year, while starter-home sales fell 5.4% in May. More supply and price cuts could reduce near-term transaction activity, advertising demand, and revenue growth, even as luxury housing remains stronger. Zillow starter-home market data

Zillow’s housing data showed a softer starter-home market: inventory was up 4.5% year over year, while starter-home sales fell 5.4% in May. More supply and price cuts could reduce near-term transaction activity, advertising demand, and revenue growth, even as luxury housing remains stronger. Neutral Sentiment: Zillow revised its home-price forecasts across more than 400 housing markets. The article does not provide enough detail to determine whether the revisions are broadly favorable or unfavorable for Zillow’s outlook. Zillow home-price forecast revisions

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $27,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,329.60. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,078 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $115,117.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,858,630.40. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,910 shares of company stock worth $1,605,732. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Zillow Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $72.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company's platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company's automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zillow Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zillow Group wasn't on the list.

While Zillow Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here